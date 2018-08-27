Sacha Baron Cohen Tries to Get O.J. Simpson to Confess to Murder During Interview

It looks like Sacha Baron Cohen was attempting to get O.J. Simpson to confess to murder on the finale episode of Showtime’s Who Is America?

In the episode, Sacha dressed as Gio Monaldo, an Italian billionaire. Throughout the interview “Gio” kept talking about murder.

“[My girlfriend is] gorgeous but sometimes I want to kill her,” “Gio” says at one point. “I want to send her on a private helicopter and throw her over the Grand Canyon — oopsie daisie!”

O.J. laughs but says “Stop.”

Later, “Gio” says he wants to meet O.J.‘s famous lawyer, the late Johnnie Cochran.

“I would have to introduce you in the afterlife,” O.J. says, to which “Gio” responds, “What you didn’t kill him too, did you?” O.J. then laughs again before saying “stop.”

Watch a clip below…