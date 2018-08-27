Top Stories
Kim Kardashian's New Necklace Looks Like It's Implanted Inside Her Skin - See It Here!

Kim Kardashian's New Necklace Looks Like It's Implanted Inside Her Skin - See It Here!

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 11:09 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Return From Mexico, Grab Dinner in Malibu

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Return From Mexico, Grab Dinner in Malibu

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie are back from her 20th birthday trip to Mexico!

The 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the model were spotted stepping out for dinner together on Monday evening (August 27) in Malibu, Calif.

Sofia donned a black crop top and leggings with white Chanel sneakers and a green camo jacket, accessorizing with rectangular sunglasses and a black accordion-style purse.

Scott wore a green shirt, brown-rimmed shades, and a gold watch.

The couple was all smiles as they chatted and went about their day.

“Another hard day at the office,” Scott captioned the Instagram photo from their Puerto Vallarta getaway below.
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick and sofia richie return from mexico grab dinner in malibu 01
scott disick and sofia richie return from mexico grab dinner in malibu 02
scott disick and sofia richie return from mexico grab dinner in malibu 03
scott disick and sofia richie return from mexico grab dinner in malibu 04
scott disick and sofia richie return from mexico grab dinner in malibu 05
scott disick and sofia richie return from mexico grab dinner in malibu 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr