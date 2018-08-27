Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Top Stories
Serena Williams is responding after her famous French Open catsuit was banned.

Bernard Giudicelli, the French Tennis Federation president, made headlines this week when he pointed out that Serena’s outfit will “no longer be accepted.”

Serena was asked about the news at her pre-US Open press conference this past weekend.

“I don’t know exactly what he seemed to say…but we already talked…we have a great relationship. We talked yesterday, so, everything’s fine guys,” Serena said during a press conference ahead of the US Open (via ESPN).

“When it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender! It’ll be a while before this even has to come up again,” she added.

If you don’t know, the suit was designed to protect against blood clots after Serena suffered a haematoma in her body following the birth of her daughter Olympia.
