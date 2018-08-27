Shawn Mendes Pretends He's Marshmello During the MuchMusic Video Awards!

Shawn Mendes appears on stage in Marshmello‘s costume at the 2018 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on Sunday (August 26) in Toronto, Canada.

The 20-year-old singer walked on stage in costume to accept Marshmello‘s award for EDM/Dance Artist or Group. When Shawn took off the helmet, everyone thought they would finally get to see the DJ’s identity until they saw who was really in the costume.

During the show, Shawn opened and closed the show with performances of “Lost in Japan” and “In My Blood.” He also won four awards throughout the night, including Artist of the Year.

“Honestly, what I mainly want to say is thank you to everybody who follows an artist when they try to explore musically and support them through that journey,” he said during one of his speeches. “That means the world to me.”