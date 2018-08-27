Shirtless Robin Thicke Plays Beach Volleyball with Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary

Robin Thicke shows off his shirtless physique while hanging out at the beach with girlfriend April Love Geary and friends on Sunday (August 26) in Malibu, Calif.

The 41-year-old singer was seen playing a game with beach volleyball with his buddies, including fellow singer Lana Del Rey.

Robin and April revealed last week that they are expecting their second child together, just months after welcoming daughter Mia into the world.

The couple revealed to the world that they’re expecting another girl during a gender reveal party over the weekend.