Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 4:30 am

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Head Out After Dinner in Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are enjoying a nice meal together!

The 46-year-old Modern Family actress and the 41-year-old Magic Mike actor were seen heading out after a romantic dinner date on Friday night (August 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sofia was recently seen wearing an American flag shirt while filming a scene for her series earlier in the month in Los Angeles. She was part of a parade that day, though it’s yet known what the parade is for.

The tenth season just started shooting and Sofia took to Instagram to share a photo from set.
Photos: BACKGRID
