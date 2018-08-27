Taylor Hill Celebrates Release of Victoria's Secret's New Fragrance, Tease Rebel!

Taylor Hill strikes a pose while celebrating Victoria’s Secret iconic Tease fragrance and its edgy new sister Tease Rebel at Victoria’s Secret 5th Ave Store on Monday (August 27) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model is the face of both lines, which includes a television commercial and a series of photos.

“There’s nothing more personal than fragrance—you want yours to enhance your individuality,” Victoria’s Secret said in a statement for Tease. “That’s why it was important to us to make sure Tease created a unique signature on each woman who wears it.”

Both lines include perfume, mist and lotion; Tease also includes wash, oil and body cream – Watch Taylor‘s commercial below!



Victoria’s Secret Tease Fragrance Commercial