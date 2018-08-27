Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 1:11 pm

Taylor Swift Sings 'Tim McGraw' Live with the Real Tim McGraw & Faith Hill!

Taylor Swift performs on stage with country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill during a stop on the reputation Stadium Tour on Saturday (August 25) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 28-year-old singer surprised the crowd by playing the song “Tim McGraw” and then she brought out Tim and Faith to join her in the song.

“Nashville, last night was the first time I got to headline that stadium. Every second of the show meant so much to me, and I’m so grateful to @thetimmcgraw and @faithhill for coming out to sing ‘Tim McGraw’ with me. I first came to this city in search of a record deal when I was 11! I’m just as enamored by being here now all these years later. Thanks for an unforgettable night,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram account after the show.

Taylor recently broke the record for the highest-grossing tour ever for a female artist!
taylor swift tim mcgraw faith hill nashville 01
taylor swift tim mcgraw faith hill nashville 02
taylor swift tim mcgraw faith hill nashville 03
taylor swift tim mcgraw faith hill nashville 04

Credit: John Shearer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Faith Hill, Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw

