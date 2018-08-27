Taylor Swift Sings 'Tim McGraw' Live with the Real Tim McGraw & Faith Hill!

Taylor Swift performs on stage with country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill during a stop on the reputation Stadium Tour on Saturday (August 25) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 28-year-old singer surprised the crowd by playing the song “Tim McGraw” and then she brought out Tim and Faith to join her in the song.

“Nashville, last night was the first time I got to headline that stadium. Every second of the show meant so much to me, and I’m so grateful to @thetimmcgraw and @faithhill for coming out to sing ‘Tim McGraw’ with me. I first came to this city in search of a record deal when I was 11! I’m just as enamored by being here now all these years later. Thanks for an unforgettable night,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram account after the show.

Taylor recently broke the record for the highest-grossing tour ever for a female artist!