There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 2:41 pm

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

Tennis star Novak Djokovic goes for a run wearing nothing but his speedo, his cap, and his sneakers earlier this month on the beach in Marbella, Spain.

The 31-year-old athlete later went for a shirtless dip in the ocean after changing into a different pair of swimwear.

If you don’t know, the US Open kicks off today (August 27), and Novak will be competing in the annual tournament. His first match is set for Tuesday (August 28), where he’ll be taking on Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics.

Best of luck to all the competitors!
Photos: Backgrid
