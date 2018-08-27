Tom Brady Cuts Interview Short After Tense Exchange - Here's Why

Tom Brady was not happy with questions about his trainer Alex Guerrero amid rumors that there was tension between Alex and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick last season.

The 41-year-old quarterback was on the phone giving an interview on the radio with Kirk Minihane when the questions turned to his trainer. Things quickly got tense, and Tom ended the call.

“We saw the reports this weekend that Alex was on the team plane, which he wasn’t for the second half of last year, I guess, and not on the sideline. Is that accurate?” Kirk asked.

Tom responded, “Yeah, he was with me this last week, so it was; yeah.”

Kirk continued, “What changed with him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth? Was that understanding of other things? What led to that being able to happen this year?”

“I said I don’t want to get into it,” Tom responded.

You can watch the video below to see how Tom ended the interview…