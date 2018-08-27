'Weird Al' Yankovic Unveils Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Weird Al has one request about his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The 58-year-old comedian and musician posed for some fun photos while celebrating the milestone on Monday morning (August 27) in Hollywood.

Al was also joined by his wife Suzanne and his 15-year-old daughter Nina.

During the ceremony, Al jokingly asked fans not to destroy his star.

“Please don’t pickaxe my star. I know it’s all the rage these days, but that’s not cool. Unless at some point in the future, I do something unfathomably monstrous and evil in which case, sure, fine, okay, go ahead,” Al joked.

Check out all that Al had to say in the video below…