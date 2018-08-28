Adam Lambert & Queen Kick Off Limited Engagement Show in Vegas!

Adam Lambert poses with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor as they arrive at the press conference for their upcoming The Crown Jewels show on Tuesday (August 28) at the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old entertainer and the iconic band mates stopped by to promote their upcoming limited-engagement show in Vegs where they’ll be rocking out on stage for only 10 shows.

Adam and Queen have been performing together since 2011 and have played over 150 shows together all over the world.



The Crown Jewels show only runs from September 1-22 – you can get tickets to the show here!