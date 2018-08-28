Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 11:58 am

Amandla Stenberg Opens Up About Recently Identifying as Gay

Amandla Stenberg Opens Up About Recently Identifying as Gay

Amandla Stenberg is on the cover of Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, out now.

Here’s what the 19-year-old The Hate U Give actress had to say…

On her feeling inspired by Beyoncé: “It made me feel like nothing else had before. It made me feel like I can do that. I can be that confident, razor-sharp, talented, efficient, loving and profound all at once.”

On recently identifying as gay: “I wanted to be transparent about who I was and stand with pride and hopefully, through that, make other people feel proud of their identities. There was definitely a little bit of nerves, but I’m lucky to grow up in an environment where I don’t have to feel repercussions for being myself and I can feel comfortable exploring and finding my truth. I wasn’t afraid because I had a lot of support around me.”

On the future of the industry in the wake of the Time’s Up movement: “I’ve been acting since I was a very little kid, so I have been aware of how the industry works. We’re at a turning point, but we have by no means fixed the misogyny of Hollywood or white patriarchy. But in terms of how we diversify our sets and diversify our on-screen narratives, I definitely think it’s a great time of change.”

For more from Amandla, visit Variety.com.

Just Jared on Facebook
amandla stenberg variety 2018

Credit: Peggy Sirota; Photos: Variety
Posted to: Amandla Stenberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr