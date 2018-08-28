Amber Rose Gets Support from Bestie Blac Chyna at App Launch Party!

Blac Chyna hits the pink carpet alongside her bestie Amber Rose at her official Amber Rose: App Launch Party held at the Peppermint nightclub on Monday night (August 27) in West Hollywood.

The 30-year-old reality star and the 34-year-old model were spotted walking hand-in-hand before heading into the venue for the big bash.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Rose

Following Amber‘s event, Blac switched up her outfit and wig to make her way to the Ace of Diamonds strip club in Los Angeles, where she was hosting for the evening.

In case you missed it, check out Amber‘s red leather outfit on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards carpet!