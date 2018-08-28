Top Stories
EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 12:38 pm

Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals the Moment She Felt She Was 'Officially an Actress'

Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals the Moment She Felt She Was 'Officially an Actress'

Anya Taylor Joy is featured in Allure Lips Guide issue!

Here’s what the 22-year-old The New Mutants star had to share with the mag…

On the idea that people are just characters with the power to change themselves at any time: “I had really, really long blonde hair my whole life, and then I cut it into a bob, and I was like, OK, I’m going to dye it pink, and I’m going to do this and I’m going to do that. And I’m going to create myself again. When you’re born a certain way, and then you suddenly realize you have the ability to change who you are and be whoever you want to be, that’s magical.”

On playing Petronella Oortman in PBS Masterpiece’s The Miniaturist: “Doing BBC period drama is—when I first heard I had the job, I was like, Oh, my gosh, I’m officially an actress. That’s the legitimate thing.”

On her “very fairytale-like” childhood bedroom, which featured a four-poster bed with a canopy: “I could close the curtains at night and enter into my dream world. I was always obsessed with magic.”

For more from Anya, visit Allure.com.
anya taylor joy allure 01
anya taylor joy allure 02

Credit: Matteo Montanari for Allure
