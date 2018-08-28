Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 5:03 pm

Ashley Olsen Heads Out With a Mystery Man in Los Angeles

Ashley Olsen Heads Out With a Mystery Man in Los Angeles

Ashley Olsen is cuddling up close!

The 32-year-old designer and former actress was spotted clutching onto a mystery man’s arms while out for a walk on Tuesday (August 28) in Los Angeles.

Ashley and her male companion enjoyed a nice morning walk arm in arm.

Ashley recently opened up in an interview about her relationship with her twin sister, Mary-Kate.

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate…[our relationship is like] a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs…we do everything together,” she said.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Ashley Olsen

