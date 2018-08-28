Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 9:22 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 - Week 3's Rose Ceremony Pairings Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 - Week 3's Rose Ceremony Pairings Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding Bachelor in Paradise spoilers!

After a dramatic few days in paradise, the third Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony took place.

The week kicked off with 9 men and 9 women, but there were several new additions to the cast and a couple people also decided to quit ahead of the rose ceremony.

After some unique dates, the women had to choose who they wanted to pair up with and have remain in paradise.

New episodes of the show air on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC, so make sure to tune in!

Click inside to find out who paired up on Bachelor in Paradise…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr