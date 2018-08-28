'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 - Week 3's Rose Ceremony Pairings Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding Bachelor in Paradise spoilers!

After a dramatic few days in paradise, the third Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony took place.

The week kicked off with 9 men and 9 women, but there were several new additions to the cast and a couple people also decided to quit ahead of the rose ceremony.

After some unique dates, the women had to choose who they wanted to pair up with and have remain in paradise.

New episodes of the show air on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC, so make sure to tune in!

Click inside to find out who paired up on Bachelor in Paradise…