Britney Spears Heads to Her 'Piece Of Me' Show in Paris!

Britney Spears is ready to go-o-o!

The 36-year-old “I Wanna Go” pop icon was spotted heading out of her hotel on the way to her show on Tuesday (August 28) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

Britney was spotted on her phone while making her way out of her hotel.

Britney is currently on the European leg of her Piece Of Me World Tour this summer. She’s set to perform on Tuesday (August 28) and Wednesday (August 29) at AccorHotel Arena in Paris, France.

Have a good show, Brit!