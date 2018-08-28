Charlie Hunnam Continues 'Jungleland' Filming in Taunton!

Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 12:35 pm

Charlie Hunnam keeps it cool and casual while arriving on set of his upcoming film Jungleland on Tuesday morning (August 28) in Taunton, Mass.

The day before, the 38-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Jack O’Connell while filming scenes for the flick in Fall River, Mass.

Deadline recently confirmed that Max Winkler is set to direcct the film, which he also co-wrote.

Here is the synopsis: A reluctant bareknuckle boxer (O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Jessica Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.

