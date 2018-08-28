Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 11:09 pm

Chloe Moretz Goes Chic for Night Out in London

Chloe Moretz Goes Chic for Night Out in London

Chloe Moretz flashes a smirk as she arrives for dinner at Scott’s restaurant on Tuesday night (August 28) in London, England.

The 21-year-old actress looked chic in a light blue coat over an all black outfit while pairing her outfit with white heels for her night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

Chloe has been in London for the past week promoting her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

The new trailer for Chloe‘s upcoming horror flick Suspiria – which she stars in with Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton – was recently released!
Just Jared on Facebook
chloe moretz goes chic for night out in london 01
chloe moretz goes chic for night out in london 02
chloe moretz goes chic for night out in london 03
chloe moretz goes chic for night out in london 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chloe Moretz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr