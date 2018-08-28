Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She Can't Date a Fellow Celebrity

Christina Aguilera is front and center on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s October 2018 issue, on newsstands September 4.

On avoiding pairing up with another celebrity: “I’ve had opportunities, but it isn’t my style to date another person in the business. There’s gotta be something wrong with you if you want to be in this business. I mean, hi! I definitely have my issues. I think that I can only handle one [celebrity] in the rela­tionship, and I need to be it.” Note: Christina has been in a relationship with Matthew Rutler since meeting him on the set of her 2010 movie Burlesque.

On women owning their bodies and being themselves: “I love the female body, and I think it’s something to be proud of, not something that men should dictate ownership of. ‘Dirrty’ was extremely controversial at the time, but it would be nothing now. I hope I paved the way and helped set the ground rules that women can be any version of themselves they wanna be…and proud of it.”

On the flack she received for her Stripped makeover: “It’s hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s okay. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.”

FYI: Christina is wearing a Camilla and Marc jacket, Escada pants, and Bulgari jewels on the cover.