CMA Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

The nominations for the 2018 CMA Awards have been announced!

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are set to return as the hosts again this year for the show, which will air on November 14 live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show will once again air on ABC!

This year, Chris Stapleton nabbed the most nominations with five total. Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more received three nominations total.

Best of luck to all the nominees this year! Stay tuned for the show in a few months!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s))

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s))

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U – Keith Urban

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey”

Songwriter: Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl”

Songwriter: Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

“Tequila”

Songwriter: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))

“Babe” – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)

Director: Anthony Mandler

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

Director: Randee St. Nicholas

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

Director: Jeff Venable

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

NATIONAL

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

“Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40″ (Bob Kingsley) – Westwood One

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

“The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

“The Music Row Happy Hour” (Buzz Brainard) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

MAJOR MARKET

“Bud and Broadway” (Bud Ford, Jerry Broadway, Kelly Rebal, “Captain Mac Douglas” Gregory Paul Ford, “T.Wall” Tom Wall, and “Sweet Becca” Walls) – WIL, St. Louis, Mo.

“Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

“Hawkeye in the Morning” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk, Jasmine Sadry, and “Connected K” Katelyn Maida) – KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

“KYGO Morning Show” (Tracy Dixon, Guy David, and Patrick Knight) – KYGO, Denver-Boulder, Colo.

“Tim, Ben and Brooke” (Tim Hattrick, Ben Campbell, and Brooke Hoover) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

LARGE MARKET

“Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt, and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

“Obie & Ashley In The Morning” (Obie Diaz and Ashley Stegbauer) – WWKA, Orlando, Fla.

“Q Morning Crew” (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

“The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show” (Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and Jojo Meza) – KAJA, San Antonio, Texas

“Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, WI

MEDIUM MARKET

“The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club” (Roger Todd, “Julie K.” Kansy, and “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

Brent Michaels – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Ken, Kelley, and Daniel” (Ken Hicks, Kelley Bradshaw, and Daniel Wyatt) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“The Odd Squad” (Roger Rhodes, Robyn Adair, and Dan Carson) – CKRY, Calgary, Alta.

“Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

SMALL MARKET

“Barrett, Fox & Berry” (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

“The Cat Pak Morning Show” (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) – WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.

“The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Sharon Green) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.

“The Good Morning Guys” (Todd Harding, Susan Moore, and Brian Gary) – KUAD, Ft. Collins-Greeley, Colo.

“Steve and Jessica Mornings” (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.

MAJOR MARKET

KKBQ– Houston-Galveston, Texas

KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.

KUPL – Portland, Ore.

WKKT – Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

WSOC – Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

LARGE MARKET

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

WQIK – Jacksonville, Fla.

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

MEDIUM MARKET

KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.

WBBS – Syracuse, N.Y.

WHKO – Dayton, Ohio

WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

WYRK – Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

SMALL MARKET

KCLR – Columbia, Mo.

KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

KTTS – Springfield, Mo.

WCOW – La Crosse, Wis.

WKSF – Asheville, N.C.