Tue, 28 August 2018 at 3:52 pm

Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Hold Hands on a Date in Manhattan!

Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Hold Hands on a Date in Manhattan!

Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye are having a lovely time together!

The 24-year-old Alienist actress and her boyfriend were seen holding hands on a romantic stroll in the Soho neighborhood on Monday (August 27) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning

The two enjoyed a stroll after going on a dinner date together.

The two were seen sharing a laugh during a lunch outing earlier in the month in the city. Back in May, the couple walked their first red carpet together Dakota and Henry have been dating since at least late last year.
