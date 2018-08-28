Dakota Johnson & Chris Hemsworth's 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Gets Another Trailer - Watch Now!

It’s time for another Bad Times at the El Royale trailer!

The movie – which features a star-studded cast – follows seven strangers, each with a secret to bury. They meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell.

Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Cailee Spaeny, and Cynthia Erivo star.

The movie is set to hit theaters on October 12. Be sure to check it out!

Watch the movie’s trailer below…