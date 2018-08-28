Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 11:45 am

Dakota Johnson & Chris Hemsworth's 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Gets Another Trailer - Watch Now!

Dakota Johnson & Chris Hemsworth's 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Gets Another Trailer - Watch Now!

It’s time for another Bad Times at the El Royale trailer!

The movie – which features a star-studded cast – follows seven strangers, each with a secret to bury. They meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell.

Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Cailee Spaeny, and Cynthia Erivo star.

The movie is set to hit theaters on October 12. Be sure to check it out!

Watch the movie’s trailer below…
bad royale trailer 01
bad royale trailer 02
bad royale trailer 03
bad royale trailer 04
bad royale trailer 05

Credit: Kimberley French
Posted to: Cailee Spaeny, Chris Hemsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges

