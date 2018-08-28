Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 2:02 pm

Dakota Johnson Dances While Something Very Disturbing Emerges Under the Floorboards in 'Suspiria' Clip - Watch Now!

Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton star in this extremely eerie new clip for their upcoming horror film Suspiria.

In the movie, Dakota plays a dancer who moves to Berlin to train at a prestigious dance academy, where things are not quite as they seem. In this new clip, we get a glimpse of Dakota dancing, and the lure of what’s beneath the floorboards at the school.

“About five months before we started filming, I was shooting the last Fifty Shades film in Vancouver, and a dancer came to train me there,” Dakota said about training for the intense film (via EW). “We trained for about a month, and then we decided to actually go in a different direction with the choreography, and so I stopped working with that trainer and started working with Damien Jalet who was the choreographer of all the dances in the film. He’s just so brilliant, and so creative, and I went to Italy, and for about three weeks we trained there, like, eight hours a day, intensively learned all the choreography. Then I went on a press tour, and then one of the dancers came to train me in New York. Then, while we were shooting, I would work with dancers on the weekends and after work for an hour or two, just because there were a lot of different dances scenes that Susie has that the other girls did not have. There was a lot of stuff to learn — and then it was maintaining this muscle strength.”
