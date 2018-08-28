Dakota Johnson Dances While Something Very Disturbing Emerges Under the Floorboards in 'Suspiria' Clip - Watch Now!

Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton star in this extremely eerie new clip for their upcoming horror film Suspiria.

In the movie, Dakota plays a dancer who moves to Berlin to train at a prestigious dance academy, where things are not quite as they seem. In this new clip, we get a glimpse of Dakota dancing, and the lure of what’s beneath the floorboards at the school.

“About five months before we started filming, I was shooting the last Fifty Shades film in Vancouver, and a dancer came to train me there,” Dakota said about training for the intense film (via EW). “We trained for about a month, and then we decided to actually go in a different direction with the choreography, and so I stopped working with that trainer and started working with Damien Jalet who was the choreographer of all the dances in the film. He’s just so brilliant, and so creative, and I went to Italy, and for about three weeks we trained there, like, eight hours a day, intensively learned all the choreography. Then I went on a press tour, and then one of the dancers came to train me in New York. Then, while we were shooting, I would work with dancers on the weekends and after work for an hour or two, just because there were a lot of different dances scenes that Susie has that the other girls did not have. There was a lot of stuff to learn — and then it was maintaining this muscle strength.”