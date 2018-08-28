Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!
Did Ed Sheeran secretly get married to his longtime love Cherry Seaborn!?
The 27-year-old entertainer was sitting down for an interview with Access Hollywood this week when he was asked if they had set a date or location for the nuptials.
Ed then shrugged and pointed to a ring on that finger.
The interviewer seemed to understand what Ed was implying, and congratulated him.
There were rumors that Ed had already gotten married back in February based on a very similar ring he was wearing then.
Watch it go down below, and see if you think if Ed Sheeran really got married…