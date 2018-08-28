Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 8:40 am

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran secretly get married to his longtime love Cherry Seaborn!?

The 27-year-old entertainer was sitting down for an interview with Access Hollywood this week when he was asked if they had set a date or location for the nuptials.

Ed then shrugged and pointed to a ring on that finger.

The interviewer seemed to understand what Ed was implying, and congratulated him.

There were rumors that Ed had already gotten married back in February based on a very similar ring he was wearing then.

Watch it go down below, and see if you think if Ed Sheeran really got married…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran

