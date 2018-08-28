Drake Celebrates After Fan Reveals She's Getting a New Heart

Drake steps out in a sweatsuit after performing a concert on his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour on Monday night (August 27) in New York City.

The 31-year-old rapper had some exciting news to celebrate the next day.

Sofia Sanchez, the 11-year-old fan in need of a heart transplant who got a visit in the hospital from Drake last week, announced that she is getting the heart she needs.

“YESSSS!!!! My love so happy for you,” Drake commented on the girl’s Instagram post after hearing the happy news.