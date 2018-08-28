Drake Surprises Young Heart Transplant Patient in the Hospital

Drake gave an 11-year-old girl the surprise of her life when he showed up to visit her at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Sofia Sanchez has been waiting for a new heart for several weeks and her two birthday wishes were to meet Drake and get a new heart.

The first wish came true on August 20 when Drake popped into her hospital room while he was in town for his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.

Sofia‘s second wish came true this week when she found out she’s getting the heart she needs!