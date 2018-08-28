Tue, 28 August 2018 at 8:05 pm
Drake Surprises Young Heart Transplant Patient in the Hospital
Drake gave an 11-year-old girl the surprise of her life when he showed up to visit her at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
Sofia Sanchez has been waiting for a new heart for several weeks and her two birthday wishes were to meet Drake and get a new heart.
The first wish came true on August 20 when Drake popped into her hospital room while he was in town for his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.
Sofia‘s second wish came true this week when she found out she’s getting the heart she needs!
