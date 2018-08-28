Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 8:05 pm

Drake Surprises Young Heart Transplant Patient in the Hospital

Drake Surprises Young Heart Transplant Patient in the Hospital

Drake gave an 11-year-old girl the surprise of her life when he showed up to visit her at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Sofia Sanchez has been waiting for a new heart for several weeks and her two birthday wishes were to meet Drake and get a new heart.

The first wish came true on August 20 when Drake popped into her hospital room while he was in town for his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.

Sofia‘s second wish came true this week when she found out she’s getting the heart she needs!
Photos: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Childrens Hospital of Chicago
