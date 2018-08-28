Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Fan Who Passed Away in Tragic Car Accident

Dwayne Johnson is paying tribute to a fan named Aileen and her daughter who recently passed away in a tragic car accident.

The 46-year-old actor heard about their passing when her son Angelo tweeted Dwayne to explain how meaningful it would be to get a message from him to be included in the funeral.

Aileen and her 12-year-old daughter were killed by a a wrong-way driver traveling at high speed in San Diego.

When Dwayne saw the message, he immediately sent his condolences in a video.

“Man, I’m sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours. I just want to say thanks for reaching out man and I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you’re going through,” Dwayne said.

He continued, “If your mom could see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan, so stay strong.”

Check out Dwayne‘s entire video below…