Ed Sheeran Attends 'Songwriter' Premiere at Apple Music Presents in LA!
Ed Sheeran is debuting Songwriter!
The 27-year-old singer-songwriter was in attendance at the Apple Music Presents Songwriter With Ed Sheeran event at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on Monday (August 27) in Hollywood.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran
Songwriter is a documentary, directed by Murray Cummings, that follows Ed during his time creating the 2017 album Divide during a year away from the world and shows his songwriting process.
Ed recently made headlines during a recent interview where he possibly revealed that he got married to longtime love Cherry Seaborn. Watch it here!