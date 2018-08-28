Ed Sheeran Attends 'Songwriter' Premiere at Apple Music Presents in LA!

Ed Sheeran is debuting Songwriter!

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter was in attendance at the Apple Music Presents Songwriter With Ed Sheeran event at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on Monday (August 27) in Hollywood.

Songwriter is a documentary, directed by Murray Cummings, that follows Ed during his time creating the 2017 album Divide during a year away from the world and shows his songwriting process.

