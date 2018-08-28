EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

EJ Johnson made his first public comment about his friend of twenty-five years, Lyric McHenry.

If you don’t know, Lyric tragically passed away after celebrating her 26th birthday in New York City. EJ, the son of basketball legend Magic Johnson, and Lyric both appeared on EJ‘s reality show, EJNYC.

EJ posted a comment on his Instagram, writing, “I’m going to make this clear to everyone. There will be no mourning post because I’m not going to reduce a 25-yr friendship to 1 Instagram post. Please respect my privacy and my process.”

ET caught a screen grab of the comment before it was seemingly deleted.