Elizbaeth Olsen's Facebook Series 'Sorry for Your Loss' Debuts First Trailer

Elizabeth Olsen is starring in the new Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss and the first trailer for the show just premiered!

The series consists of 10 half-hour episodes and follows a young widow (Olsen) dealing with the grief of losing her husband.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran co-stars as her sister and Janet McTeer plays their mom. Also in the cast are Fences‘ Jovan Adepo and The Get Down‘s Mamoudou Athie.

Sorry for Your Loss will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and fans can watch it on Facebook Watch starting Tuesday, September 18 at 9pm ET.