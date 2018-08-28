Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 6:36 pm

Elizbaeth Olsen's Facebook Series 'Sorry for Your Loss' Debuts First Trailer

Elizabeth Olsen is starring in the new Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss and the first trailer for the show just premiered!

The series consists of 10 half-hour episodes and follows a young widow (Olsen) dealing with the grief of losing her husband.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran co-stars as her sister and Janet McTeer plays their mom. Also in the cast are FencesJovan Adepo and The Get Down‘s Mamoudou Athie.

Sorry for Your Loss will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and fans can watch it on Facebook Watch starting Tuesday, September 18 at 9pm ET.
