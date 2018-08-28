Elton John Hangs Out with Shirtless David Beckham in France

David Beckham wraps his arm around Elton John‘s shoulder while relaxing on a boat on Tuesday (August 28) in the French Riviera.

The 43-year-old soccer star and his wife Victoria Beckham are currently on vacation with Elton and his husband David Furnish.

“Uncle Elton…. We have known each other now for 25 years .. Fun times with each other 😍 @eltonjohn @davidfurnish,” David captioned the pic on his Instagram account.

Elton and David also shared some photos from the fun afternoon in the sun on their pages.

“Winding down my Summer holiday with these lovely people,” Elton wrote.