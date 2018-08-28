Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 7:01 pm

Elton John Hangs Out with Shirtless David Beckham in France

David Beckham wraps his arm around Elton John‘s shoulder while relaxing on a boat on Tuesday (August 28) in the French Riviera.

The 43-year-old soccer star and his wife Victoria Beckham are currently on vacation with Elton and his husband David Furnish.

“Uncle Elton…. We have known each other now for 25 years .. Fun times with each other 😍 @eltonjohn @davidfurnish,” David captioned the pic on his Instagram account.

Elton and David also shared some photos from the fun afternoon in the sun on their pages.

“Winding down my Summer holiday with these lovely people,” Elton wrote.

elton john hangs out with shirtless david beckham 01
elton john hangs out with shirtless david beckham 02
elton john hangs out with shirtless david beckham 03

