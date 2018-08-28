Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 5:27 pm

Evan Peters Is Back as Tate in 'AHS' Season 8 Set Photo

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy has shared a photo of Evan Peters on set of the upcoming eighth season as his Murder House character Tate!

During the first season, Tate raped Connie Britton‘s character Vivien while dressed up like Rubber Man and she gave birth to a child, Michael, who is believed to be the Antichrist.

An adult version of Michael will be played by Cody Fern in Apocalypse.

Evan is believed to be playing a new character this season and fans are also wondering if he’ll show up as Coven character Kyle.

Tate. Happy to be home.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Photos: Getty
