Evan Peters Is Back as Tate in 'AHS' Season 8 Set Photo

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy has shared a photo of Evan Peters on set of the upcoming eighth season as his Murder House character Tate!

During the first season, Tate raped Connie Britton‘s character Vivien while dressed up like Rubber Man and she gave birth to a child, Michael, who is believed to be the Antichrist.

An adult version of Michael will be played by Cody Fern in Apocalypse.

Evan is believed to be playing a new character this season and fans are also wondering if he’ll show up as Coven character Kyle.