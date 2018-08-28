Fans Gather to Pay Respects to Aretha Franklin in Open Casket Public Viewing (Photos)

Aretha Franklin‘s fans have flocked to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes at the public viewing of her open-casket at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday (August 28).

The Queen of Soul passed away at the age of 76 earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer.

The public viewing will continue tomorrow (August 29), with a private memorial set for Friday (August 31) at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. You can see all the performers set to take the stage at her funeral.