Tue, 28 August 2018 at 12:17 pm

Giorgio Armani Hits the Beach in Formentera in Speedo!

Giorgio Armani keeps cool as he takes a dip in the ocean rocking a speedo on Monday morning (August 27) in Formentera, Spain.

The 84-year-old fashion legend wore a pair of board shorts with a “G” baseball cap and sunglasses in the morning before stripping off into a navy speedo later in the day.

Giorgio is spending his downtime in Formentera with friends and could be seen riding along with a group as they made their exit.

Giorgio recently folded his haute couture line Giorgio Armani Prive and its home design brand Armani/Casa into its Giorgio Armani signature label.

