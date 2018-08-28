Hailey Baldwin Looks Chic While Arriving for Lunch in LA!

Hailey Baldwin is looking glam!

The 21-year-old newly engaged model and Drop The Mic host was seen arriving at E Baldi on Tuesday (August 28) in Los Angeles.

Hailey looked hot in a tan off-the-shoulder mini dress with a black leather jacket as she made her way into the restaurant.

Earlier in the week (August 27), Hailey was seen stepping out putting her toned torso on display in a white crop top and oversized khaki pants in Beverly Hills, Calif.