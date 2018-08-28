Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 5:42 pm

Hulu Debuts 'The First' Trailer Starring Sean Penn - Watch Now!

Hulu Debuts 'The First' Trailer Starring Sean Penn - Watch Now!

Hulu released the trailer for The First starring Sean Penn, which you can watch right here!

The upcoming original drama series debuts on September 14 on Hulu, and runs for eight episodes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sean Penn

In the series, Sean leads an ensemble cast in a near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.

Watch the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hulu
Posted to: Sean Penn, The First, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr