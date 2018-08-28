Izabel Goulart Makes a Chic Arrival at the Venice Film Festival

Izabel Goulart poses for photos on a boat while arriving for the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (August 28) in Venice, Italy.

The 33-year-old model will likely be walking red carpets throughout the festival to show off her chic style.

The festival kicks off on Wednesday (August 29) with the world premiere of the new movie First Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy. A bunch of Oscar hopefuls are expected to debut during the festival over the next week and a half.

FYI: Izabel is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.