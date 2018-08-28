Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 3:05 pm

Jaden Smith Sports an Ammo Vest in Calabasas!

Jaden Smith Sports an Ammo Vest in Calabasas!

Jaden Smith is really enjoying his latest look!

The 20-year-old Syre entertainer was spotted wearing the same shirt and ammo vest he wore earlier in the weekend on Monday (August 27) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Jaden also bleached his eyebrows, and is wearing a Rolex watch. He was seen standing on a chair next to a statue and talking on his cell phone.

On Friday (August 24), Jaden was seen in the same shirt and ammo vest while heading to a party with Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith calabasas august 2018 00
jaden smith calabasas august 2018 01
jaden smith calabasas august 2018 02
jaden smith calabasas august 2018 03
jaden smith calabasas august 2018 06

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jaden Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr