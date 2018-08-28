Jaden Smith Sports an Ammo Vest in Calabasas!

Jaden Smith is really enjoying his latest look!

The 20-year-old Syre entertainer was spotted wearing the same shirt and ammo vest he wore earlier in the weekend on Monday (August 27) in Calabasas, Calif.

Jaden also bleached his eyebrows, and is wearing a Rolex watch. He was seen standing on a chair next to a statue and talking on his cell phone.

On Friday (August 24), Jaden was seen in the same shirt and ammo vest while heading to a party with Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, Calif.