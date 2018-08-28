Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 12:51 am

Jason Aldean & Pregnant Wife Brittany Host Vera Bradley x Blessings in a Backpack Elementary School Charity Event

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany couple up to host the Vera Bradley x Blessings in a Backpack elementary school charity event!

The 41-year-old country singer and the 30-year-old pregnant cheerleader stepped out for the giveaway and carnival philanthropy tour at Shwab Elementary School on Monday (August 27) in Nashville, Tenn.

They were joined by Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson; her husband, football player Andrew East; and The Voice contestant RaeLynn.

The group partnered with the brands in donating 25,000 backpacks filled with food for underprivileged kids and their families across America.

The school’s gym was transformed for students, who were treated to a kid-friendly memorable afternoon filled with games and take-home prizes including a pirate bounce, ring toss, skee ball, whack-a-mole, life-size connect-four, inflatable obstacle course, mini golf, double shot basketball, two-minute drill football, sand art, spin art, and more.

Everyone enjoyed colorful cotton candy and popcorn in between playing the carnival activities.

Credit: Jason Kempin, Terry Wyatt; Photos: Getty
