Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 11:30 pm

Jennifer Garner Stuns on Red Carpet at 'Peppermint' Premiere

Jennifer Garner Stuns on Red Carpet at 'Peppermint' Premiere

Jennifer Garner walks the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Peppermint on Tuesday night (August 28) at the Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actress was joined at the event by director Pierre Morel and co-stars Annie Ilonzeh, Tyson Ritter, Juan Pablo Raba, and John Ortiz.

Peppermint is a “revenge story centering on a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose, and is now going to take from her enemies the very life they stole from her.” The film hits theaters on September 6.

FYI: Annie is wearing a Rami Kadi gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 01
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 02
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 03
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 04
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 05
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 06
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 07
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 08
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 09
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 10
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 11
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 12
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 13
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 14
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 15
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 16
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 17
jennifer garner peppermint la premiere 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annie Ilonzeh, Jennifer Garner, John Ortiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Pierre Morel, Tyson Ritter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr