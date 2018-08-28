Jennifer Garner Stuns on Red Carpet at 'Peppermint' Premiere

Jennifer Garner walks the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Peppermint on Tuesday night (August 28) at the Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actress was joined at the event by director Pierre Morel and co-stars Annie Ilonzeh, Tyson Ritter, Juan Pablo Raba, and John Ortiz.

Peppermint is a “revenge story centering on a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose, and is now going to take from her enemies the very life they stole from her.” The film hits theaters on September 6.

FYI: Annie is wearing a Rami Kadi gown.