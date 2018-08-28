Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 11:09 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Step Out for WeHo Date Night!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Step Out for WeHo Date Night!

Jennifer Lopez keeps it cool and casual in a blue and white tracksuit while making her way out of Craig’s restaurant on Monday night (August 27) in West Hollywood.

The 49-year-old pop superstar was accompanied by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as they slipped out the back exit after their casual date night dinner together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Over the weekend, Jennifer and Alex were spotted arriving at the gym for an early workout together.

In case you missed it, check out Jennifer‘s amazing 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Video Vanguard Award performance here!
