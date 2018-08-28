Jorja Smith Reveals Why She Doesn't Question Anything

Jorja Smith is on the cover of V magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now!

Here’s what the 21-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On a question she was asked by Kendrick Lamar: “Kendrick Lamar asked me a really interesting question about where I see myself a few years from now. I learned a lot from him [Kendrick Lamar]. He’s a Gemini, like me. So was Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Biggie, Tupac…I’m just saying.”

On not questioning anything: “I just move forward. I don’t question things because I think when you start questioning things too much, maybe you get a bit paranoid. You second guess. I just do things. So far, it’s worked out okay. I’m the only person that can disappoint myself. Nobody else can. I am the only person that can f*ck things up for real. So I just have to make sure I’m okay.”

On wanting to grow right now: “I’ve been reading Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet, but I haven’t finished it. I keep going back and reading the same bits over and over again because I don’t have a bookmark. So I don’t actually know where I am. There’s a great line in it about how a tree doesn’t wait for summer to come; it’s patient. I, however, have no patience. I want to grow. Now.”

