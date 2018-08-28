Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 1:23 pm

Jorja Smith Reveals Why She Doesn't Question Anything

Jorja Smith is on the cover of V magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now!

Here’s what the 21-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On a question she was asked by Kendrick Lamar: “Kendrick Lamar asked me a really interesting question about where I see myself a few years from now. I learned a lot from him [Kendrick Lamar]. He’s a Gemini, like me. So was Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Biggie, Tupac…I’m just saying.”

On not questioning anything: “I just move forward. I don’t question things because I think when you start questioning things too much, maybe you get a bit paranoid. You second guess. I just do things. So far, it’s worked out okay. I’m the only person that can disappoint myself. Nobody else can. I am the only person that can f*ck things up for real. So I just have to make sure I’m okay.”

On wanting to grow right now: “I’ve been reading Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet, but I haven’t finished it. I keep going back and reading the same bits over and over again because I don’t have a bookmark. So I don’t actually know where I am. There’s a great line in it about how a tree doesn’t wait for summer to come; it’s patient. I, however, have no patience. I want to grow. Now.”

For more from Jorja, visit VMagazine.com.
