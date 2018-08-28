Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh Debut First Act of 'Manifest'

Manifest is one of the most highly anticipated television shows of the fall season and you can watch the first nine minutes of the pilot episode!

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh made an appearance on the Today Show to debut the clip on Tuesday morning (August 28) in New York City.

In the show, when Montego Air Flight 828 lands safely after a turbulent flight, the lives of the crew and passengers are changed forever.

Manifest premieres on Monday, September 24 on NBC and we can’t wait to see the rest of the episode!