Eddie Murphy Confirms He's Expecting His 10th Child!

Katie Holmes Keeps It Casual While Picking Up Food To-Go

Katy Perry Says She Was Not Raped by Dr. Luke

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 6:00 am

Kate Mara Spends Time With Her Mom & Dogs While Out in LA

Kate Mara Spends Time With Her Mom & Dogs While Out in LA

Kate Mara enjoys some quality time with her pups!

The 35-year-old House of Cards actress was spotted sipping on a cool drink while walking her dogs Lucius and Bruno on Saturday (August 25) in Los Angeles.

She kept it casual and trendy in denim jacket over a black t-shirt, black and white Vans sweatpants, and black and white sneakers, finishing off her look with a pair of circular shades and an assortment of jewelry.

The next day, Kate carried a black and silver heart-shaped purse while taking a trip to the nail salon her mom Kathleen.

Kate recently told InStyle that her off-duty style is “a masculine-feminine mix. Most days I’m in some variation of black pants, usually by Rag & Bone, with a white T-shirt.”

Check out an Instagram photo Kate shared of one of her furry friends that same day below!

⛅️

A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Kate Mara

