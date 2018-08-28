Kate Mara Spends Time With Her Mom & Dogs While Out in LA

Kate Mara enjoys some quality time with her pups!

The 35-year-old House of Cards actress was spotted sipping on a cool drink while walking her dogs Lucius and Bruno on Saturday (August 25) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Mara

She kept it casual and trendy in denim jacket over a black t-shirt, black and white Vans sweatpants, and black and white sneakers, finishing off her look with a pair of circular shades and an assortment of jewelry.

The next day, Kate carried a black and silver heart-shaped purse while taking a trip to the nail salon her mom Kathleen.

Kate recently told InStyle that her off-duty style is “a masculine-feminine mix. Most days I’m in some variation of black pants, usually by Rag & Bone, with a white T-shirt.”

Check out an Instagram photo Kate shared of one of her furry friends that same day below!