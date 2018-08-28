Kate Upton Celebrates National Dog Day With Her Pup Harley!

Kate Upton is celebrating National Dog Day with her favorite pup!

The 26-year-old pregnant model and her pup Harley were spotted heading through LAX airport on Monday afternoon (August 27) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

Kate kept her baby bump covered up in a white tee and jacket paired with black leggings.

Later in the day, she took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with Harley.

“Every day should be #NationalDogDay,” Kate captioned the pic.

We totally agree!