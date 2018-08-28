Top Stories
Tue, 28 August 2018 at 3:01 am

Kate Upton Celebrates National Dog Day With Her Pup Harley!

Kate Upton Celebrates National Dog Day With Her Pup Harley!

Kate Upton is celebrating National Dog Day with her favorite pup!

The 26-year-old pregnant model and her pup Harley were spotted heading through LAX airport on Monday afternoon (August 27) in Los Angeles.

Kate kept her baby bump covered up in a white tee and jacket paired with black leggings.

Later in the day, she took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with Harley.

“Every day should be #NationalDogDay,” Kate captioned the pic.

We totally agree!
