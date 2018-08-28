Katharine McPhee Shades 2006 'Idol' Winner Taylor Hicks in Epic Tweet
Katharine McPhee just delivered the most epic shade!
The 34-year-old actress and singer took to Twitter and posted a photo from her season of American Idol, which aired back in 2006. You may remember, Katharine came in second place that season and was the runner-up to Taylor Hicks.
To remind everyone to register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections, Katharine posted a photo of the results show back in 2006 where Taylor found out he won.
Katharine posted, “voting matters 🙃” along with the link to register to vote. The shade!
voting matters 🙃 register here: https://t.co/1QdiNXD9Rk #midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/5VrozgR8ab
— Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) August 28, 2018