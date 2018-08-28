Top Stories
Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Who Should Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 3:35 pm

Katharine McPhee Shades 2006 'Idol' Winner Taylor Hicks in Epic Tweet

Katharine McPhee Shades 2006 'Idol' Winner Taylor Hicks in Epic Tweet

Katharine McPhee just delivered the most epic shade!

The 34-year-old actress and singer took to Twitter and posted a photo from her season of American Idol, which aired back in 2006. You may remember, Katharine came in second place that season and was the runner-up to Taylor Hicks.

To remind everyone to register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections, Katharine posted a photo of the results show back in 2006 where Taylor found out he won.

Katharine posted, “voting matters 🙃” along with the link to register to vote. The shade!
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee shade 01

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/WireImage
Posted to: American Idol, Katharine McPhee, Taylor Hicks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr