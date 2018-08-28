Katharine McPhee Shades 2006 'Idol' Winner Taylor Hicks in Epic Tweet

Katharine McPhee just delivered the most epic shade!

The 34-year-old actress and singer took to Twitter and posted a photo from her season of American Idol, which aired back in 2006. You may remember, Katharine came in second place that season and was the runner-up to Taylor Hicks.

To remind everyone to register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections, Katharine posted a photo of the results show back in 2006 where Taylor found out he won.

Katharine posted, “voting matters 🙃” along with the link to register to vote. The shade!