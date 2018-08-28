Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off US Open: 'I Love Opening for Serena Williams!''

Kelly Clarkson happily strikes a pose while attending the 2018 US Open Opening Night Gala Blue Carpet held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday (August 27) in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer performed a special concert to commemorate the opening night, and belted out a medley of her old and new hits in the six-song set before Serena Williams took over the court to play against Magda Linette in the first night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I love opening for Serena Williams,” Kelly told the crowd ahead of her performance.

Also in attendance at the opening was special guest performer Maxwell, Gladys Knight, Wendi Deng Murdoch and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.