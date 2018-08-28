Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Eddie Murphy Confirms He's Expecting His 10th Child!

Eddie Murphy Confirms He's Expecting His 10th Child!

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 9:05 am

Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off US Open: 'I Love Opening for Serena Williams!''

Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off US Open: 'I Love Opening for Serena Williams!''

Kelly Clarkson happily strikes a pose while attending the 2018 US Open Opening Night Gala Blue Carpet held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday (August 27) in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer performed a special concert to commemorate the opening night, and belted out a medley of her old and new hits in the six-song set before Serena Williams took over the court to play against Magda Linette in the first night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I love opening for Serena Williams,” Kelly told the crowd ahead of her performance.

Also in attendance at the opening was special guest performer Maxwell, Gladys Knight, Wendi Deng Murdoch and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
Just Jared on Facebook
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 01
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 02
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 03
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 04
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 05
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 06
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 07
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 08
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 09
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 10
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 11
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 12
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 13
kelly clarkson kicks off us open i love opening for serena williams 14

Credit: David Lobel; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Anna Wintour, Gladys Knight, Kelly Clarkson, Maxwell, Wendi Deng Murdoch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr