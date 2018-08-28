Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Khloe Kardashian finally explained why she waited so long to confirm her pregnancy, despite being seen out publicly with her baby bump for months before the confirmation.

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe explained that Kylie Jenner and her pregnancy caused her to wait.

“I am really anxious to announce my pregnancy, but Kylie‘s three months ahead of me and I want to give her her own time to shine and let her do her thing. But Kylie keeps going back and forth on whether she will announce,” Khloe explained. “Waiting is so frustrating because my body is changing and people are super invasive and just not being respectful.”

In another confessional, Kim told Kylie, “You know that Khloe is waiting for you to announce since you got pregnant first?” to which Kylie said, “I don’t think I’m ever going to announce.”

Kylie then called Khloe to clear things up.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to announce that I’m pregnant. I just don’t want to be in the spotlight, I just want to be lowkey,” Kylie said to Khloe on the phone. “You should go ahead. You don’t have to wait for me, you should announce — it’s exciting for you too!”

Khloe ended up confirming her pregnancy in December of 2017, and gave birth in April of 2018 to True.